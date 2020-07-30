Family of 8 involved in horrific car crash that leaves 2 children dead

A California family of eight was traveling from Antonio, Texas, to their home in San Diego when their journey took a horrific turn.

Crystal Sparks, who is seven months pregnant, was driving along a dark, rural highway in New Mexico on July 12, when she lost control of the vehicle. Her husband, Brad Sparks, 42, and their kids Cameryn, 14, Bailey, 12, Landon, 10, Sadie, 7, Jackson, 5, and Wilson, 3, were all passengers in the Chevrolet Suburban.

The Sparks family. Courtesy of Kimberly Piccolo Correia

The SUV "rolled multiple times" and landed upside down in an area that wasn’t visible to passing cars, according to a GoFundMe organized by Crystal’s aunt Kimberly Piccolo Correia.

“Unable to move, Brad was able to use voice command to access his Apple Watch to call for help,” Piccolo Correia wrote. “Help came but not enough for everyone.”

The couple’s “beautiful daughter” Bailey and “sweet son” Landon both died from their injuries.

Though Crystal, 37, suffered a punctured lung and multiple broken bones, her unborn child, who is due in October, “appears to be healthy and is maintaining a strong heartbeat,” Piccolo Correia shared.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, the initial investigation indicates the crash was due to “driver fatigue.” The department noted that alcohol was not involved and that the incident remains under investigation.

In an emotional Facebook post, Crystal recalled the terrifying moments that followed after the crash.

"As we lay trapped in our car in the dark, upside down and in shock, I wondered if thats how we would die. Brad was quick to start checking on the kids — calling out their names. Sadie was able to tell us that she could see Landon outside of the car but his eyes were closed, but that Bailey was missing," Crystal wrote on July 19.

Crystal, who has been discharged from the hospital, said her faith is bringing her comfort.

"God is so good," she wrote. "He has been here in such tangible ways — from the moment we went off the road... And in all of the comfort and peace He continues to give abundantly."