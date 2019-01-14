Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes has a lot of wisdom to share.

But it was a quote from the "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" creator about motherhood that really hit home for TODAY's Dylan Dreyer.

Dylan related to Rhimes's lament that when she is doing well at her job, she is failing at motherhood, and when she is doing great as a mom, she is failing her job, she said in a chat on the show.

Dylan juggles her career with parenting her 2-year-old son, Calvin, with husband Brian Fichera.

"For example, today," said Dylan. "Right after here, I have to go to Toronto, I have a shoot until midnight tonight, and then tomorrow morning, I fly back home. So, today is going to be a good job day, but I don't get to see Calvin all day.

"There's that guilt that I feel of not being able to be there for him," she said.

Father of two Al Roker acknowledged that as a parent working outside the home, "You're going to miss things."

"It's about quality, not so much quantity," said Craig Melvin, who also has two kids. "If you just accept the fact that you are not necessarily going to be present for all of the major events in your child's life, when you are there, you make it count."

Mom of three Sheinelle Jones added that Rhimes herself gave her some good parenting advice during an interview recently.

"She said that kids — especially when they're our kids' ages — sometimes only need just a few minutes with you, like 10 or 15 minutes, and then they are done with you," Sheinelle said.

Sheinelle used an example of taking a moment to play hide-and-seek with one of her kids recently. Ten minutes of playing with her son "was the best time," she said.

"My point is, it doesn't take a full day sometimes — just 10, 15 minutes to give them."