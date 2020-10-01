Donald Glover announces baby No. 3

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, revealed he and his partner Michelle have welcomed their third child to the family.

In an interview published on Wednesday in GQ, the "Atlanta" star told fellow actor Michaela Coel that they'd welcomed a son during the coronavirus pandemic, right as the protests and civil unrest around the death of George Floyd happened.

"It was nuts," he said. "My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment..."

Glover and Michelle attend the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018. Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it," Glover said. "It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

Glover said they had named the baby after his father, Donald Glover, Sr., who died in 2018.

The couple shares two other sons but in the GQ interview, Glover said they're also thinking about adopting.

"We actually have been talking about (adopting), because we have three boys so I’m like, 'Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there,'" he said.

Glover is famously private about his family, but in an awards speech at the 2017 Emmys before their second child was born, he said his family was the "joy in my life."