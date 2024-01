Not one, but two sets of parents have an intriguing New Year's Eve birth story to tell their children one day.

A couple from Connecticut and another from New Jersey welcomed twin babies ... who were born on different days, in different months and even in different years. In each case, one baby was born slightly before midnight on Dec. 31, 2023 and the other was born in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2024.

At Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris of Hamden welcomed baby boy Seven Morris at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Little sister Souli Morris joined the party just minutes later, at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She clocked in at the same exact weight as her brother.

Little sister Souli Morris snuggles up next to big brother Seven Morris. The twins were born three minutes apart, but in different years. Courtesy Yale New Haven Hospital

The hospital shared that the family is doing great and enjoying some well-deserved rest.

Eve and Billy, a couple from Merchantville, New Jersey, welcomed son Ezra at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 31. He weighted 6 pounds and measured 18¾ inches long. His younger brother, Ezekiel, made his appearance at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 17¼ inches long. Both boys are healthy and doing well.

Mom, Eve, and dad, Billy, hold their New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day babies at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey. Courtesy Virtua Voorhees Hospital

The months of December and January certainly give this family of five multiple opportunities to celebrate.

Eve’s birthday is Dec. 7, just days before the couple's Dec. 12 wedding anniversary. Ezra happens to share a birthday with his father, Billy, and the boys, who were born at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, will soon celebrate the birthday of their oldest brother, who will turn 3 on Jan. 3, 2024.

Ezra and Ezekiel will each have their own birthday. Courtesy Virtua Voorhees Hospital

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are roughly 114,000 sets of twins born in the United States every year. The chance of twins being born on different days is rare, and the chance that twins are born in different years is even rarer.

According to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, which hosted a similar twin birth story two years ago, the chance of twins being born in different years may be as rare as one in 2 million.