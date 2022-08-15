This just in — these parents are hilarious!

Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton, who are both professional TV newscasters, just reported on a day in the life of their newborn baby as if it were a serious news segment, and the result was comedy gold.

In a now-viral Twitter video, Reyes, an anchor with Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., began the video in TV-ready hair and makeup as she lifted Bella, who was born June 30, out of her crib.

Baby Bella had no idea she was making breaking news. @Fox5DCJeannette via Twitter

“Good morning, Bella! It’s 9:52,” Reyes said in her professional TV anchor voice, as upbeat morning newscast music played in the background. “Hopefully you slept well. Certainly no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers. Let’s send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather.”

The camera then cut to Reyes’ husband, who’s an anchor with ABC 7News in Washington, D.C.

Burton gave a quick weather report about the “beautiful day outside” with “temps in the mid-80s.”

Burton gave a quick weather report before tossing it back to his wife. @Fox5DCJeannette via Twitter

“Will we get to enjoy it?” he said. “Well, if spit ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight.”

He then tossed it back to his wife, who had some “breaking news” to share, “An explosion at the diaper station.”

“Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody,” Reyes said, as the camera panned to Bella in her crib.

The suspect, baby Bella. @Fox5DCJeannette via Twitter

“Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions," Reyes added.

Reyes singing a lullaby in a serious TV anchor voice was everything. @Fox5DCJeannette via Twitter

The video finished with a hilarious scene of Reyes speak-singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to Bella in a somber newscaster tone.

“Well, that’s all the time we have, folks,” Burton added to wrap up the report. “Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN.”

The video had people cracking up on Twitter — including “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, who commented, along with a cry-laughing emoji, “Twinkle twinkle got me!”

“Could be an inside job… the suspect bears a resemblance to the reporters,” another commenter joked.

Others begged the parents to make this baby report a recurring feature.

“So adorable,” one person wrote. “I’d tune in daily for this content.”