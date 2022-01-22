Toddler hilariously spends $2K during accidental Walmart shopping spree

It’s no surprise that toddlers have a fascination with technology and are becoming more savvy when it comes to navigating their parents’ phones. Remember that time a toddler accidentally live broadcasted her mom in the shower, or when a dad’s son locked him out of his iPad for 48 years?

Pramod and Madhu Kumar got a surprise of their own from their 22-month-old son, Ayaansh, in the form of a seemingly endless stream of deliveries from Walmart caused by one rogue click of a “place order” button.

While playing with his mom’s phone, Ayaansh managed to access her full cart on Walmart’s website and completed checkout for an order of furniture close to $2,000.

When the packages started to arrive out of the blue, Pramod and Madhu began to question one another about who placed the order without asking for any input on the items. As it turns out, neither had technically ordered anything from Walmart. In reality, their son was the culprit of the large order consisting of items for their new home in New Jersey, which they moved into back in March 2021.

“My wife does online shopping, so at the time, she was checking some things on Walmart and she added to a cart,” Pramod told TODAY on the phone. “She was not intending to purchase those, she just added to a cart and said, ‘OK, we’ll come back later.’ But then she put the phone down and somehow my son managed to get the phone.”

Ayaansh’s innocent playtime on his mom's phone turned into his first online shopping spree, as he accidentally completed the order for his parents. His Walmart haul included various household items, accent chairs and flower stands, but it doesn’t stop there.

“We’re still getting the packages,” Pramod said. “We have a bunch of packages. Like today, there are two packages just sitting outside of our house.”

At first, Pramod was confused by his son's ability to make a purchase so easily.

"If you go online shopping, it asks you multiple times about the items you need to select and you have to click here to be able to confirm and then reconfirm to make sure before ordering,” Pramod explained. “So I was really surprised to see how he was able to complete the whole transaction.”

As it turns out though, Ayaansh knows his way around a phone. While speaking to NBC New York, the toddler was able to close out the calendar application on a reporter’s phone, search through the contacts and even sent an email.

“We learned a big lesson,” Pramod said of the incident. In the future, he said that they will require more difficult passcodes or will turn on facial recognition to avoid another accidental purchase.

Once they realized that their son had accidentally placed the order, it was already too late to cancel the order as the packages had already begun to arrive. They are still waiting for more deliveries to be made before they go to Walmart to return some of the items. Even though most of the orders will be returned, they’ve decided to keep a few items to remember the funny debacle in the future.

Luckily, the family has found humor in the situation, and said they've been laughing about it a lot.

“We are asking the same questions (to Ayaansh) again and again, ‘Oh, did you order that?’" Madhu said.

Pramod added, "He's totally clueless to what he did, because nothing he ordered is of interest to him."