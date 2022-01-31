‘Pod Save America’ co-host shares emotional post about loss of baby at 24 weeks

"Pod Save America" co-host Tommy Vietor and his wife, Hanna, are mourning the loss of their daughter.

Vietor, 41, posted the heartbreaking news to social media Friday.

"On Thursday, January 27th our baby girl arrived into this world after only 24 weeks. A knot in her umbilical cord robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together," Vietor captioned a carousel of photos from the hospital showing the new parents holding their baby daughter on Instagram.

Vietor, the former spokesperson for President Barack Obama, said the couple was able to spend time with their baby.

"We are so blessed and grateful for the hours we had to stare at her, kiss her, and hold her in our arms," he wrote. "She is perfect. Delicate little hands. Big goofy feet. Hanna’s dark hair and olive skin. "

Vietor shared their baby daughter had the same "dark hair and olive skin" as her mom, Hanna. tommyvietor / Instagram

While the couple is now home from the hospital, Vietor said "hearts and plans for the future (are) shattered into pieces, without our baby girl."

"Over the last few days, we have found so much comfort in small acts of kindness from strangers," he wrote, thanking the nurses of Cedars-Sinai hospital. "The man who asked if we needed help navigating the hospital complex, the volunteers who made tiny blankets and hats we used to swaddle our baby girl after delivery, and the doctors and nurses who cared for and consoled us during the worst moments of our lives."

Vietor wrote he and Hanna would be stepping back from the spotlight, and seeking "a lot of help" while trying to put themselves back together. He requested that instead of sending flowers, those wanting to offer support could pay it forward.

"To you we say, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, but we are OK and well taken care of," he wrote. "The thing that would make us happiest is if you put those resources towards helping women and parents who aren’t as lucky as we are."

On Twitter, Vietor shared this was not the couple's first loss.

"Tragically, cruelly, this was not our first miscarriage," he said. "Before, we suffered privately. This time, we want to share and honor our beautiful girl, and for others who’ve been through this to know you’re not alone."

