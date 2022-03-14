Popular YouTube children's entertainer Blippi welcomes 1st child with his fiancée

Stevin John, who plays children’s entertainer Blippi on YouTube, is now a dad.

On Sunday, John, 33, wrote on Instagram that he and fiancée Alyssa Ingham, 28, welcomed a son named Lochlan last week. It's the first child for the couple.

“Lochlan David John 3/9/22. Your mother and I love you so much! Welcome to the world!” he captioned a picture of John and Ingham with their little bundle of joy, as well as one of Lochlan solo.

John told Parents that Lochlan weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches at birth.

“He is so cute,” John said. “We love him so much! It has been heaven having him with us!”

Ingham shared the same photos as John on her Instagram page, in addition to a shot of Lochlan in a baby outfit and another of her holding him against her chest.

“Welcome to the world baby boy we love you so much,” she wrote in part.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby last year.

“I’m going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I (are) so excited!!! Parenthood coming 2022!” John wrote on Instagram.

Last month, the couple revealed they were expecting a boy.

“OH BOY! IT’S A BOY! Lil Baby Blip’ coming soon!” John captioned a trio of photos announcing the news.

John also juggled his work schedule around the baby's arrival.

“Stevin has filmed three weeklong trips before taking his time off for paternity leave,” Ingham told Parents. “We wanted him to be close to home (in Washington) rather than filming in Los Angeles just in case there was anything that happened with the baby or preterm labor.”

John said playing Blippi helped him get ready for fatherhood.

“I know what kids’ interests are more now," he told Parents. "And having met so many kids throughout the years, I feel more in tune with how kids act in their younger years.”