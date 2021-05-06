No one was more surprised than Nicole Bryant when she was alerted that her 4-year-old son, Noah, had ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles through her Amazon account.

The catch? Little Noah had them shipped to his Auntie's house.

It was Noah's love of SpongeBob that prompted him to order the cases, which contained 918 individual popsicles at a total cost of $2,618.85. Because of the nature of the item, Amazon would not take back the popsicles.

As a full time student at New York University and mom to three boys, Bryant had no idea how she would fund her son's innocent order, so she made a post to an NYU student Facebook page.

Katie Schloss, a classmate of Bryant's at NYU's Silver School of Social Work, saw the post and immediately texted her friend asking if she could Venmo a donation. Schloss then set up a GoFundMe account to help pay off the expense and posted the story to her Instagram page with Bryant's permission.

In 24 hours, the full cost of the popsicles had been raised. In three days, more than $7,000 had been contributed by more than 200 people.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (austim spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."

