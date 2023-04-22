This baby is soothed by the calming sound of Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’

“Hush, Little Baby,” “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and “Rock-a-Bye Baby” don’t hold a candle to Lil Jon’s “Get Low” for one 2-month-old in England.

Melissa Buckley demonstrated how the hit song calms down her infant son, Jackson, in a video shared on social media. In the clip, the 27-year-old mom can be heard asking Alexa to play “Get Low” while her son cried in her arms.

However, the second the song began and his mom began bouncing to the beat, Jackson’s crying ceased completely.

“Can you tell I listened to this song a bit too much in my pregnancy…” Buckley captioned the video.

“Get Low” is a staple in Buckley’s household. She tells TODAY.com on a phone call, "I listened to it a lot in the latter half of my pregnancy because I was trying to get him low, and then I listened to it on repeat a good few times a day for probably three, four weeks on end."

During her pregnancy, Buckley and Jackson’s dad, Zach, would often dance in the kitchen to Lil Jon’s music, a tradition they keep going now that their son has been born.

Now, “Get Low” is played at least once or twice a day to help soothe the infant. She even played the song for him the morning of her phone call with TODAY.com when he couldn’t fall back asleep.

“I just put it on again, and he conked off, which was lovely,” she says.

Finding out that her son was a fan of the Lil Jon hit happened by complete accident. Buckley says that he was crying a lot and she wasn’t sure what to do, so she decided to play the song that was a constant throughout her pregnancy. When she noticed he had fallen asleep by the end of the song, she recalled thinking that she had found a solution that worked.

Melissa Buckley said her son Jackson is also a fan of Netflix's "Love Is Blind." @melissak1996 via Instagram

Her Instagram video of the moment has already amassed over 8 million views, with another nearly 12 million views on TikTok.

Buckley and Jackson even received the attention of none other than Lil Jon, who not only commented on the post, but also re-shared the video on his own Instagram story. In the comments, he posted a laughing emoji alongside the simple message, “Wowwwww.”

Lil Jon was in good company in the comment section on the post, with hundreds of parents sharing their own stories about what unexpected tunes helped pacify their own children over the years.

“My baby’s favorite song is first class by Jack Harlow,” one parent wrote. “In 2022 we listened to it a total of 892 times according to Spotify. She is in the top .5% of Jack Harlow fans. She got access to exclusive merch.”

Another commenter added, “Mine was the theme song to Law & Order SVU. Got both my babies with that one.”

“Old Town Road works every time,” another parent wrote, referring to the Lil Nas X hit. “Son is 10 months old. I never listened to it in my pregnancy, but he was screaming in the car at 4 months and it came on shuffle and it put him to sleep.”

Melissa Buckley says the reaction to her video is one of those moments she'll be sharing with her son when he's older. @melissak1996 via Instagram

Buckley said that she is enjoying the camaraderie from other parents in the comments on the video.

"Especially going through motherhood, it’s so relatable because you really do do anything to soothe your baby," she says. "It really doesn’t matter what it consists of.”

Though she said the video and reactions have been a “nice bit of light-hearted fun,” Buckley also called out how tough it can be dealing with the newborn stage of a child’s life.

“It’s really hard, the sleepless nights and all of that,” she explains. “It’s nice to have a bit of fun and laughter with everyone else as well.”