YouTube takes action against Trump, bans uploads for at least 7 days

YouTube has taken action against President Donald Trump and barred new videos from being uploaded to his channel for at least seven days, citing violations of its policies and "concerns about the ongoing potential for violence."

It's the latest action against Trump after last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Twitter and Facebook have both also suspended or blocked the president's accounts.

YouTube issued "a strike" to Trump's channel, and said comments would also be disabled indefinitely. The company also said it removed new content posted Tuesday.

Trump has been blamed by Democrats and some Republicans — including the No. 3 Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney — for inciting the violence at the Capitol.

1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing," Cheney, R-Wyoming, said in a statement Tuesday.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said, adding that she supports impeaching him.

Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for inciting the riot that killed five people, including a Capitol Police Officer who died after being injured in physical confrontations and a woman who was fatally shot by police as a mob was trying to break into part of the building.

There have been calls in Congress to remove Trump following the rampage.

The Democrat-controlled House on Tuesday night passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which Pence has said he would not do. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation" and using it would set what he called a terrible precedent, the vice president said in a letter.

The House vote was 223 to 205, largely along partisan lines. But there are also calls to impeach Trump a second time, and a growing number of Republicans have publicly endorsed impeaching the president.

In addition to speaking to the crowd at a rally before the violence, Trump had repeatedly and baselessly claimed that the election was fraudulent or stolen, claims for which there is no evidence. The mob stormed and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral votes of Joe Biden's victory.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on the House floor before Tuesday night's vote that "The facts are very clear: The president called for this seditious attack."

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.