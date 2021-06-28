Yankees fan will be bat girl 60 years after being told girls don't belong in dugout

It’s a field of dreams come true.

On Monday, Gwen McLoughlin, 70, will serve as bat girl for the New York Yankees when they play the Los Angeles Angels, 60 years after she was rejected when she wrote a letter to the team as a 10-year-old girl asking if she could serve in the role.

In 1961, McLoughlin, then Gwen Goldman, received a response from Roy Hamey, who was general manager of the team.

60 years later, in a new letter to Gwen from the current Yankees GM, Brian Cashman invites her to Yankee Stadium to fulfill her dream. pic.twitter.com/FHZK3SIfe5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 25, 2021

“While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that in a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout,” Hamey replied.

Fast forward six decades and McLoughlin’s daughter Abby forwarded the letter to the team, which caught the eye of current general manager Brian Cashman, who replied with a more favorable reaction inviting her to be the honorary bat girl during the game as part of the Yankees’ annual HOPE Week, which shines a light on inspiring stories and people.

“Although your long-ago correspondence took place 60 years ago — six years before I was born — I feel compelled to resurrect your original request and do what I can to bring your childhood dream to life,” he said in a letter he shared with her during a video call that the Yankees posted on Twitter.

“Here at the Yankees, we have championed to break down gender barriers in our industry. It is an ongoing commitment rooted in the belief that a woman belongs everywhere a man does, including the dugout.

"And despite the fact that six decades have passed since you first aspired to hold down the position as a New York Yankees Bat Girl, it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl."

“That letter’s a long time coming,” Cashman told her after he finished reading it.

“We have a chance to rewrite history here and show you, obviously, how times have changed,” he added.

“It is my honor and my dream and I can’t thank you enough for making this come true,” a choked up McLoughlin said. “I will be there.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am overwhelmed,” she added.

McLoughlin, who cites Mickey Mantle as her favorite player growing up, also believes the Yankees’ actions speak to a bigger issue than just her desire to be a bat girl.

“Thank you for doing this for us women and for moving forward and opening the world up to the population,” she said.

“You know when they say dreams come true? This is it,” she added.