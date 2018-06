Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and The New York Times’ Megan Twohey join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion of the day’s headlines, including comedian Samantha Bee’s apology for referring to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka by a vulgar epithet. “Apologies that are followed by the word ‘but’ are always problematic,” Megyn says.