Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's Hoda Kotb’s birthday and the TODAY anchor expressed some gratitude on her special day.

The birthday girl posted a picture of herself holding on to her happy 1-year-old daughter, Haley.

“54. And I get her. I can’t believe I get to do this .. #grateful,” the proud mama posted on Instagram.

She voiced the same appreciation a few hours later on air, when her colleagues brought in a birthday cake and champagne. She then got serenaded by the cast of the new Broadway production, "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

Hoda was brought to tears when she raised a toast to the occasion.

"I’m 54 and I have a little girl," she said.

Hoda became a first-time mother last year when she adopted Haley, an event that transformed her perspective on life. It also inspired Hoda to publish her latest book, “I’ve Loved You Since Forever,” a phrase she used to write in her journal long before she ever met her daughter.

Hoda also received birthday wishes via video from her colleague Maria Shriver, singers Kelly Clarkson and Thomas Rhett and, of course, Blake Shelton. But it was a video from Hoda's mom and sister that she may have enjoyed the most because it included Haley, who ended the clip with a round of applause.

Earlier in the day, Hoda shared on Twitter that it was her mother who delivered her first birthday greeting of the day.

“At 3:15... when I was in the kitchen... my mom came down the stairs — at 3:15 and said.. I just wanted to wish you a happy bday,” Hoda noted, along with a photo of her mom holding Haley on her lap and giving the smiling girl a kiss. "I bet she set her alarm. I love you mom.”

Hoda said her mom, her sister and brother are all visiting for the occasion of her birthday. What a way to celebrate. Happy birthday, Hoda!