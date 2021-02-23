Tiger Woods injured in rollover car crash near Los Angeles, extracted with 'jaws of life'

Golf legend Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday in a one-car accident that called for a "jaws of life" rescue in Southern California, authorities said.

Woods' vehicle was going north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse road, on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, when it crashed and sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Woods was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, the statement said.

"Mr. Woods was extracted from the wreck with the 'jaws of life,'" the sheriff added.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, the statement said. Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest on Tuesday afternoon that Woods was in surgery for multiple leg injuries.

A single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verde, in Los Angeles. NBC News

Woods famously crashed his car just a few days after Thanksgiving 2009 in Florida. The accident inadvertently revealed a bitter marital dispute between he and then-wife Elin Nordegren. A host of women then came forward to admit to having extra-marital affairs with the famed golfer.

Woods hasn't played in a tournament this year and is recovering from his fifth back surgery he underwent in December.

The 45-year-old golfer, who is based in Jupiter, Florida, was in Southern California this weekend for the Genesis Invitational, which benefits his foundation.

An HBO documentary last month chronicled Woods' meteoric rise and public shaming in 2009 and 2010.

This story first appeared on NBC News.com.