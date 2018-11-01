'Thank God I'm here': Stalking victim details her scary 8-year stalking case, shares tips

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kathleen Baty was the victim of an 8-year stalking ordeal – beginning when she was a college student in the 1990s and culminating in a terrifying home invasion. Despite filing police reports, Baty was told there was nothing that could be done until he touched her. Luckily, when her stalker broke into her home and held a weapon on her, she was able to signal to her mother on the phone that he was there without him noticing. Since then Baty, who calls herself “The Safety Chick,” has been crucial in helping change laws around stalking. The safety expert, whose show “The Safety Chick” will premiere on CRTV, joins Megyn Kelly TODAY with key tips.