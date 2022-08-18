College basketball player, 19, dies after being hit by train near campus

A 19-year-old Wingate University basketball player died after he was hit by a train, university officials said Thursday.

Police said first-year student Kyle Honore was struck by a train around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the entrance of the school's campus, which is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene and medical personnel transported Honore to an area hospital. “All lifesaving efforts by Union EMS were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital,” Wingate Police said in a statement.

Wingate University said in a statement it will be holding a campus vigil, and is offering counseling services for students.

"It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year,” Wingate University President Dr. Rhett Brown said in a statement to NBC News. “To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time. At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other.”

Honore, a native of Triangle, Virginia, was a member of the men's basketball team at the school. Marcus Kirkland, associate head coach for men's basketball, said in a statement to NBC News Honore had "a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly."

"Kyle was a great addition to our team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as a point guard," Kirkland said. "His presence will be missed by a lot of people."

Honore's death is under further investigation, according to police.