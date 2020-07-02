Heart-stopping video shows bride and groom swept out to sea while taking photos

A couple in Laguna Beach, California, had a wedding they’ll remember forever, for reasons they never could have imagined.

A bride and groom had to be rescued on their big day after they were washed out to sea while posing for photos. The couple had been standing on some rocks for a photo shoot when a wave crashed in on them and carried them out into the water.

Footage captured lifeguards saving them and carrying the bride, while still in her wedding dress, onto shore.

No one was seriously injured.