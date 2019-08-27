Over five million children's water bottles from popular brand Contigo have been voluntarily recalled.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Approximately 5.7 million bottles are being recalled in the United States. An additional 157,000 bottles in Canada and 28,000 bottles in Mexico are also being recalled.

According to the commission, only water bottles with a black silicone spout base and spout cover are affected.

"Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall," said the commission. "The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce, and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel, and stainless steel solid colors.)"

According to the commission, Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching. Eighteen of those reports include spouts being found in children's mouths, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage consumers to find out if they have an affected water bottle lid," said the company in a statement, alongside instructions on how to determine if your child's water bottle is affected.

The bottles were sold at popular retailers including Walmart, Target, and Costco between April 2018 and June 2019. Contigo has offered to replace any recalled products with new lids.

For more information, contact the Contigo Consumer Services team at 1-888-262-0622, available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.