Two Buffalo police officers charged with assault in alleged shoving of 75-year-old

Two Buffalo police officers who were suspended without pay after a video showed a 75-year-old man getting shoved to the ground at a George Floyd protest on Thursday night were charged with second-degree assault, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo.

A large crowd of police officers and firefighters stood in front of Buffalo City Court to show support for the officers as they both attended a virtual arraignment on Saturday.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree assault and will be released on their own recognizance.

Martin Gugino. Martin Gugino via Facebook

The now-viral video shows longtime social justice activist Martin Gugino, 75, approaching a large group of officers in tactical gear and saying something. The officers yell for him to move back before one appears to push him. Gugino then stumbles backwards and falls. Seconds later, a pool of blood can be seen near his head. The incident occurred shortly after the city's 8 p.m. curfew, WGRZ reported.

Gugino was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was in serious but stable condition.

As of Saturday, Gugino is still recovering at the hospital and is reported to be "alert and oriented" according to his attorney, WGRZ reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.