Stitch Fix, an online clothing subscription retailer, is disrupting the way people shop for and buy their outfits by bringing the dressing room to the customer, digitally. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Jo Ling Kent sits down with the company’s founder and CEO, Katrina Lake, to hear how she grew the company to be worth around $2 billion – and see where she’s taking her business next.