12 photos that show what’s going on in Ukraine right now

The situation continues to escalate as the world watches Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Troops have made their way toward the capital city of Kyiv, while missiles have been launched in the area, sending residents scurrying underground to subway stations for safety. The stations were constructed decades ago before the Soviet Union fell, with the added use of serving as shelters in case of an American attack.

Residents in other parts of Ukraine have moved to other makeshift bomb shelters, while families are separating, as men have been summoned to remain behind in case they are needed to defend their country.

The United Nations confirmed at least 25 people have died in Ukraine, although it believes the number is probably higher. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that at least 137 people were killed during the first day of the attacks, while 316 were injured. The Ukrainian government says Russia had lost as many as 1,000 people. NBC News has not confirmed the number of deaths for either country.

Zelenskyy, who has remained in Kyiv, spoke to the country Friday, saying they will not bow down to the Russians.

“They say they do not want to target civilians. These are lies,” he said. “The fight continues. Russia expects us to get tired, but (we) are not.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call Friday that he is willing to engage in negotiations with Ukraine. This comes after Zelenskyy asked Putin to negotiate in order to stop military aggression.