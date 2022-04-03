Mass shooting leaves at least 6 dead in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and 10 people were hurt in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.

Six people were killed and another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals, she said. No information was given on their conditions.

Authorities don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved. Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident to contact police.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” she said.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene. The shooting happened steps from city hall, in an area that is packed with bars, restaurants, hotels and museums.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened and witnessed chaos.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’” he said.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote in a statement on Twitter: “Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend.”

“Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it,” he added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.