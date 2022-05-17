13-year-old boy dies after sand dune collapses on him at Utah park, official say

A teenager has died following a tragic accident at Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

The boy, identified as 13-year-old Ian Spendlove, was digging a tunnel in a sand dune on Saturday when it collapsed over him, covering him in more than 6 feet of sand, the Utah Division of State Parks said in a statement.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, where officials said a 13-year-old boy died on Saturday after getting trapped in a sand dune. Getty Images

Park rangers and deputies from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and immediately began digging to find the boy, officials said.

The boy had a pulse when rescuers dug him out and he was transported by air ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The boy died the following day, officials said.

“Unfortunately, on Sunday, Spendlove had not regained brain activity and was declared dead,” the statement said.

The agency added that the “incident remains under investigation” and reminded park visitors that when visiting outdoor spaces, “safety needs to be a top priority.”

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and always let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return,” park officials said.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, located in southwestern Utah near the Arizona border, spans more than 3,700 acres and is known for its distinctive pink sand dunes and sandstone cliffs.