Nancy Seaman on husband's death: 'I feel guilty'

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

11:54

Nancy Seaman, the Michigan mother and wife convicted of killing her husband, speaks exclusively to Megyn Kelly TODAY by phone about the night of his death, why it wasn’t premeditated, and the reasons she didn’t call the police. “I’m responsible for his death … I did not plan to do it,” Seaman says. Also, Lynn Bronson, an alternate juror from the trial, discusses why she agrees with the first-degree murder conviction.

