Community mourns after developer abruptly paints over mural of late activist

For the last five years, a mural of the late community activist Gloria Casarez has stood as a beacon of hope and representation on South 12th Street in Philadelphia's Gayborhood, an area located in the heart of the city.

Casarez, who was Philadelphia's first director of LGBTQ affairs, died of cancer in 2014. She was 42.

"A lot of us gathered (by the mural) to be close to Gloria after she left. It was a place where you could feel like you were being looked at by Gloria and feel safe and be in this space," Erme Maula, who has lived in the community for the last 30 years and knew Casarez, told TODAY.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the mural — which is on the side of a building that was purchased by Midwood Development and Investment in 2018 — was abruptly painted over with a fresh coat of white paint. The New York City based developer posted its intention a few months ago to demolish the building and had been engaging in talks with concerned community members about another way to honor Casarez at the location.

However, the sudden literal whitewashing of the mural came without warning and prompted questions about why it was even necessary. "Not for one moment did they ever say part of the demolition process was whitewashing the mural," artist Michelle Angela Ortiz told TODAY. "They never said that. For me to wake up Wednesday and find out they were painting the wall white, it was a shock."

"We mourn the loss of Gloria all over again"

Casarez was a force for equality in the Philadelphia community and at the national level. While a student at West Chester University, she was a founding member of Empty the Shelters, a national housing rights and economic justice organization. She later served as executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Latino AIDS Education Initiative (GALAEI) in Philadelphia at the age of 27. In 1999, Casarez was celebrated as one of the "100 Most Influential Leaders of the New Millennium" by Out magazine.

In 2008, Casarez was appointed as Philadelphia's first director of LGBTQ affairs. According to Philadelphia magazine, during her tenure she worked "to put into place the groundbreaking LGBT Equality Bill that helped Philadelphia earn a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index." She also developed "priorities and policy for the administration in a wide range of areas, including health, city services, civil rights, public safety and education."