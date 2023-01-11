Will somebody — anybody — win the Mega Millions jackpot?

The big prize for the lottery game soared to $1.35 billion after no one won the Jan. 10 drawing. It now stands to be the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history, passing the $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July.

The only Mega Millions jackpot worth more than the current prize up for grabs was for $1.537 billion, which was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. The largest Powerball jackpot reached $2.04 billion in November 2022.

While no ticket matched all six numbers (7, 13, 14, 15, 18, Mega Ball: 9), there were 16 that hit on five of the numbers. Each one of those is worth at least $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Jan. 13.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions consortium, said in a statement. “Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We’re proud to support these efforts.”

Mega Millions also pounced on the fact that the next drawing will take place on Friday the 13th, noting that the traditionally cursed day has proven to be lucky for the game, with six jackpots winning on a Friday the 13th. Further, four of those winning tickets were in Michigan.