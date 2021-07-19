Bruce Springsteen's daughter shares parents' reaction to her making Olympic team

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, is heading to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the equestrian team — and her parents couldn't be more excited.

Springsteen said her father and her mother, Patti Scialfa, were thrilled when she made the team

"They were so excited," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb. "They've supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we've been on this journey together, so they were just so happy."

This will be Springsteen's Olympic debut. She was an alternate at the 2012 London Summer Games, but did not qualify for the 2016 team that competed in Rio de Janeiro. She is ranked 14th in the world in show jumping, one of the three equestrian events.

Jessica Springsteen rides her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, during in the Rolex Grand Prix Rome jumping competition on May 30, 2021. Davide Mombelli / Corbis via Getty Images

The United States has qualified for both team and individual competition in all three equestrian events. Twelve men and women will compete in dressage, eventing and show jumping in Tokyo. The U.S. competitors are backed by a strong history of success in the sport, ranking second for all-time Olympic medals in the field.

Springsteen said she's already learned a lot from the other accomplished riders who make up the four-member squad she'll be competing on.

The team includes McLain Ward, 45, a two-time gold medalist, Kent Farrington, 40, who won a silver medal in 2016, and Laura Kraut, 55, a gold medalist who is making her third trip to the Olympics.

"I've admired these riders throughout my career so to be named to the team with them has been such a huge honor and they have so much experience. They all have medals at the Games," Springsteen said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

The athletes aren't the only ones competing. Their horses also play an important role and travel the world just like the members of Team USA. Springsteen will compete with her 12-year-old stallion, Don Juan van Donkhoeve.

"We've been building our partnership over the last couple years, he's everything I would want in a championship horse," Springsteen said. "We have so much trust in our relationship and he is so powerful and he kind of does everything so effortlessly ... I can really rely on him."

Related: