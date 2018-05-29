George H.W. Bush is 'doing OK,' Jenna Bush Hager says

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle” and NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and Jenna Bush Hager join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion of the topics of the day, including the health of former President George H.W. Bush, as well as racial sensitivity training taking place Tuesday across the Starbucks chain. “We can’t express how kind people have been,” Jenna says regarding her grandfather’s health