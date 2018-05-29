Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

George H.W. Bush is 'doing OK,' Jenna Bush Hager says

Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle” and NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and Jenna Bush Hager join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion of the topics of the day, including the health of former President George H.W. Bush, as well as racial sensitivity training taking place Tuesday across the Starbucks chain. “We can’t express how kind people have been,” Jenna says regarding her grandfather’s health

