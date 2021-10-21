Doug Emhoff posts sweet birthday tribute to wife, VP Kamala Harris

Happy Birthday, Vice President Kamala Harris!

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a sweet birthday tribute to his wife in honor of her 57th birthday.

"No matter what’s going on, you are always filled with so much joy, love, and smiles. Happy Birthday, @VP. Love you," he wrote alongside a snap of the pair smiling for a selfie.

No matter what’s going on, you are always filled with so much joy, love, and smiles. Happy Birthday, @VP. Love you. pic.twitter.com/NxJv4HxT5M — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) October 20, 2021

The pair, who met on a blind date, have made history together — Harris as the nation's first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president, and Emhoff in his role as the country's first second gentleman.

"The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months," Harris recalled in her 2019 memoir, "The Truths We Hold."

"'I'm too old to play games or hide the ball ... I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,'" Emhoff wrote her, she said.

The couple wed in 2014, and Emhoff has been a steadfast champion of his wife on social media ever since.

In June 2019, a man rushed a stage at a forum where Harris was speaking and grabbed the microphone from her hand. One of the several people who confronted the intruder and helped drag him off the stage was Emhoff.

The angry expression on his face that emerged as he jumped into the fray made waves on Twitter.

"I love ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ and would do anything for her," he tweeted later.

Thx for all the kind notes. We are good. I love ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ and would do anything for her. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2uGIJUTLCf — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) June 2, 2019

The morning the 2020 presidential election was called, Emhoff posted and emotional photo of the pair embracing on Instagram.

"So proud of you," he captioned the photo alongside heart and American flag emojis.

Emhoff wasn't the only one wishing the Vice President a happy day.

🎶I’m sorry for trippin’…😂 🎶 One day I’ll learn how to walk down steps as cool as you, @VP! Happy Birthday #KamalaHarris!!!!! 🎈🥳 pic.twitter.com/Kob3xLtFfY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 21, 2021

"I'm sorry for trippin'...," Kerry Washington tweeted against split videos of the women walking up stairs, in which Washington trips while Harris strides. "One day I’ll learn how to walk down steps as cool as you, @VP! Happy Birthday #KamalaHarris!!!!!"

