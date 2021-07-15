IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

California university suspends entire varsity baseball team

The University of California, Davis also put the team’s coaching staff on administrative leave while it investigates unspecified allegations of misconduct.
By Elisha Fieldstadt

The baseball program at the University of California, Davis has been suspended and its coaching staff placed on leave following misconduct allegations, according to the school's sports department.

"The safety of students is of utmost importance to UC Davis," the intercollegiate athletics department said Wednesday in a statement, adding that "the university has learned of allegations of misconduct involving the varsity baseball team."

As the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy investigates the allegations, "the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension," the department said. "In addition, the baseball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave."

The investigation is expected to last for the first two months of fall quarter, which begins on Sept. 20.

"At this time, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start," the athletics department said.

The statement did not elaborate on the specifics of the allegations, but said the department was "committed to conducting a thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members." Campus resources were available to help people who were affected by the alleged behavior, according to the school.

University spokeswoman Melissa Blouin did not respond to a request for additional comment from NBC News on Thursday. None of the five coaches listed on the UC Davis baseball roster responded to requests for comment.

The team is at the bottom of the Big West Conference standings, with a record of eight wins and 32 losses this year.

