Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 9:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Is it a miracle?

Firefighters from Coal City, West Virginia who recently battled an early morning blaze in a church were amazed to discover the Bibles and crosses inside the house of worship were undamaged.

The firefighters were summoned on Sunday to help the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department at the Freedom Ministries Church in the nearby town of Daniels.

“On March 3 around 12:58am our department was dispatched to assist Beaver VFD with a structure fire at the Freedom Ministries Church,” reads the Facebook post from the Coal City Fire Department. “Though odds were against us, God was not."

“Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt! Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today.”

Freedom Ministries Church also posted on Facebook, saying, in part, "We will have to rebuild but we will be ok."

"We are overwhelmed with all the love, prayers, concerns, and offers of help!!," the church added in the comments.