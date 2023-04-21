Alec Baldwin could still face new charges in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin could still face charges for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.”

Hutchins, 42, died on Oct. 21, 2021, after the pistol Baldwin was rehearsing with for a scene went off, fatally striking her and wounding director Joel Souza at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

On April 20, prosecutors announced that the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin for Hutchins' death had been dropped.

However, the special prosecutors appointed by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies to handle the case said in a statement that "new facts" had surfaced in recent days as authorities prepared for a May 3 preliminary hearing.

Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the special prosecutors, don't specify in the statement what the new facts are exactly — just that they need additional investigation and forensic analysis.

“Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form,” the prosecutors said in the statement. “We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation.”

The statement expressly added that Baldwin could still face charges in the case.

"This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled," the statement said. "Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going."

The statement concluded by noting that Baldwin's codefendant, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is still facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

In a statement on Thursday, Baldwin's lawyers celebrated the prosecutors' decision.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a joint statement.

In an Instagram post on April 20, Baldwin posted a photo thanking his wife, Hilaria, and "Luke" — presumably his lawyer, Nikas.

“I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke)," Baldwin captured the grainy restaurant photo of himself and his wife.

Hilaria Baldwin also posted after the news went public, sharing a photo of the two of them snuggling on a chair with just a red heart emoji in the caption.

As for Alec Baldwin's co-defendant, Gutierrez-Reed, her lawyers said in a statement on April 20 that they welcome the "diligent and thorough approach" to the investigation and prosecution.

“They are seeking the truth and we are also,” attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said in a statement. “The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered. We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”

Gutierrez-Reed continues to deny any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Filming of "Rust" resumed on April 20 at Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.