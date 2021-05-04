2-year-old boy gets stuck in antique wooden barrel at grandparents' home

A 2-year-old Tennessee boy found himself over a barrel this past weekend. Well, make that more like in a barrel.

The little boy, named Dorian, got stuck in an antique wooden barrel that he wedged himself into while at his grandparents’ house on Saturday.

He had to go to the hospital and get X-rays to determine where his feet, knees and hips were before firefighters cut him free by removing part of the bottom of the barrel, according to NBC Nashville affiliate WSMV. His father held the barrel while firefighter pulled him out of the top of it. The initial plan was to use the Jaws of Life to extricate Dorian, but they ended up not being necessary. The entire ordeal to hours.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Dorian, who was not injured, received a Popsicle when he was finally freed because he managed to stay calm. His parents even asked the crew who helped extricate him to sign the barrel.