share tweet pin email

Last year, Carla Westlund was sexually assaulted by a man posing as an Uber driver. Similar incidents have been reported across the country.

Get Jeff Rossen's new book, "Rossen to the Rescue," here.

To show just how easy it is for Uber imposters to target you, TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen parked outside popular bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area late at night, in a car with a fake Uber logo. Cameras in the car captured the revealing results.

How can you avoid becoming a victim of an Uber imposter? Follow these important tips:

Before you get in the car, use the Uber app to check the license plate . Make sure it matches the actual car.

. Make sure it matches the actual car. Check to make sure the person behind the wheel looks like your driver's photo in the app.

in the app. Don't give away your name. Instead, ask the driver who they are picking up .

. If you're traveling alone, Uber encourages you to ride in the back seat instead of the front . That way, in an emergency, you can exit on either side of the car. They say this also gives both you and your driver more personal space.

. That way, in an emergency, you can exit on either side of the car. They say this also gives both you and your driver more personal space. Uber also suggests that you share trip details with a friend. You can do this easily by tapping the "share status" option on the Uber home screen once your fare has begun.

To suggest a topic for an upcoming investigation, visit the Rossen Reports Facebook page.