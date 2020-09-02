These are the best states to work in during the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the workforce of the United States, with more than 1 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week — reaching that threshold for the 22nd time in 23 weeks, according to the Department of Labor.

While the U.S. government has sent out relief payments and allowed small businesses with fewer than 500 employees to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, it was up to states to decide how they could further help citizens weather the harsh economic blow.

Oxfam America, a nonprofit affiliated with the larger Oxfam global confederacy, just released a report ranking the best U.S. states to work in during the coronavirus pandemic, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Three criteria were used in determining the rankings: health care (20%), worker protection (45%) and unemployment support (35%), and each of these had its own subsets.

“In terms of the political landscape, I think it kind of depends on which dimension, sort of which theme, but there does seem to be a correlation between which states are doing very well and which states had governors that were pretty proactive in responding to (COVID-19),” Kaitlyn Henderson, a senior researcher at the advocacy group, told TODAY by phone.

Oxfam tracked 27 policies within each state, and these policies were assigned a numeric score. Henderson added that some were binary — either the state had the policy or did not — but in the case of COVID-19 policies, the scaling system required “nuanced gradation.”

States earned points for having policies in place — or sometimes half points for policies that had been passed but had yet to be enacted — and then were totaled up and converted into a scale from 0 to 100. Higher scores indicated the state was a better place to work. The study is a snapshot into states’ response to COVID-19, as it looks at policies and laws in effect between Feb. 15 to July 1.

So, which state is the best to work in?

Washington tops the list