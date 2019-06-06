You may recognize Michael Douglas’ voice as the detective in “Basic Instinct” or the unfaithful husband in “Fatal Attraction,” but now it's being used to narrate a real estate video.

The Oscar-winner is selling his $32.4 million home on the Spanish island of Mallorca. To help him find a buyer, Douglas created this video that outlines the estate’s history and luxurious features.

The home, named “S’Estaca,” is what Douglas calls a “magical retreat” — 200 acres with seven separate buildings, a vineyard, olive groves and a pool. It was bought in the mid-19th century by Austrian Archduke Ludwig Salvator and has been in Douglas’ possession for the last 30 years. He purchased the estate with his first wife, Diandra Luker, for $3.5 million.

A wine cellar in the basement of the estate Engel & V?lkers

According to Douglas, Salvator would invite Empress Elisabeth of Austria to visit him and take rides on his yacht, which was docked on the port of the island in front of the estate.

The estate is 200 acres with seven separate buildings. Engel & V?lkers

A living room in Michael Douglas' S'Estaca Spanish home. Engel & Volkers

Douglas says he “fell under its spell” and has since modernized the buildings and added his own personal touches. With five apartments, two cottages and 10 bedrooms, Douglas says that it's a great place to entertain and up to 20 people can stay in “great style and comfort.”

Douglas says up to 20 people can stay in “great style and comfort.” Engel & V?lkers

At 74 years old, Douglas is ready to depart with the estate, saying it is time to let “someone else enjoy the privilege and adventure” of the home. He and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have had the estate on the market since 2014, when they first listed it for close to $60 million.

An aerial view of the grand estate Engel & V?lkers

The Spanish villa is not Douglas’ only property on the market. He has also listed his eight-bedroom, 3-acre Bermuda home for $10.6 million.

This seems like the perfect property for history buffs who also love luxury.