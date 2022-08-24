Every time TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie opens a cabinet or drawer in her kitchen, she feels “a little flood of relief and joy,” she told The Home Edit after the team helped transform her kitchen.

Savannah’s kitchen and pantry in her lower Manhattan apartment was given a makeover to make it more cooking friendly. The Home Edit’s Shaina Burrell and team members Sumner Canfield and Jennifer Valdez were the masterminds behind the gorgeous transformation.

Brittany Ambridge / The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing

The process is documented in the latest issue, The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing, showing off the clean and neat results. The first steps in the makeover included purging items in the space and organizing her necessities into categories.

“Savannah really wanted to purge and edit down the items in her kitchen,” Burrell said. “She has great storage, but things were getting lost in the depths of the cabinets.”

“We definitely took her at her word when it came to the purging process,” she added.

Among the tools used to help organize the kitchen was self-risers and bin dividers, making everything accessible to Savannah, her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids, Vale, 8, and Charley, 5.

Savannah's pantry was organized by The Home Edit team. Brittany Ambridge / The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing

For her pantry, canisters in a couple sizes and labels help for versatility and grocery hauls, the publication noted.

“Now it’s even more inspiring and less intimidating for me to start cooking and to really try to get into this new area of my life because everything’s organized,” Savannah told the magazine. “I know where it is, and I can see it. And that makes a huge difference.”

The TODAY co-anchor posing for The Home Edit's Feel-Good Organizing edition. Brittany Ambridge / The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing

Savannah had previously teased her photoshoot with the magazine. Last week, she showed off her helpful fashion hack which involved using chip chips as a solution to tighten an oversize dress.

“I was wearing this dress I’ve had for a lot of years. I think I wore it when I was pregnant, so it was an old dress and too big for the shoot,” she explained on TODAY while chatting with Hoda Kotb and The Home Edit co-founder Clea Shearer. “So then (the crew was) like, ‘That dress is sort of dumpy.’”

“I’m like, ‘You know, we need to tighten it up. We’ll just put some chip clips (on it), which you guys had helpfully organized so I knew just where to find those potato chip clips. And that’s how we did it,” she shared.