See inside this 400-square-foot beachside tiny home

Here's a tiny home in beach heaven. Technically, it's in Beach Haven, New Jersey, but to hear the owner tell it, the 400-square-foot charmer is also a slice of heaven.
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," Holly Trump said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."
Trump liked having everything she needs close at hand. "Everything is right at your fingertips, and there's a sense of peace to having something nice around you all the time." The one-bedroom, one-bath home most recently sold for $339,000 with listing agent Edward Freeman of Re/Max at Barnegat Bay.
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights. The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.
The front deck is large enough for relaxing in lounge-style Adirondack chairs beside a white picket fence.
"We have a tiny backyard and a front deck, and everything you could possibly need for daily living — but also a great feeling of comfort and peace," Trump said. "It's very grounding."
—Photos by Stephanie Butchin of Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
