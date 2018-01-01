See inside this 400-square-foot beachside tiny home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Here's a tiny home in beach heaven. Technically, it's in Beach Haven, New Jersey, but to hear the owner tell it, the 400-square-foot charmer is also a slice of heaven.

This tiny house is just 400 square feet. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," Holly Trump said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."

The front door opens up to the living room. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

The living room opens up to an eat-in kitchen. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

Trump liked having everything she needs close at hand. "Everything is right at your fingertips, and there's a sense of peace to having something nice around you all the time." The one-bedroom, one-bath home most recently sold for $339,000 with listing agent Edward Freeman of Re/Max at Barnegat Bay.

The kitchen is white and bright. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photogrpahy

There are lots of cabinets for storage in the kitchen. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights. The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.

The bedroom is quaint, but has ample closet space. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

The home has just one bedroom and bathroom. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photogrpahy

The front deck is large enough for relaxing in lounge-style Adirondack chairs beside a white picket fence.

"We have a tiny backyard and a front deck, and everything you could possibly need for daily living — but also a great feeling of comfort and peace," Trump said. "It's very grounding."

There's a little backyard, too. Stephanie Butchin / Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

—Photos by Stephanie Butchin of Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

This article was originally published on Sept. 28, 2016 on TODAY.