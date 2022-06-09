IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian-style home in California just hit the market for $8 million

The historic home is just waiting for its new owner.
A look inside the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in California now on the market.
By Gina Vivinetto

Fans of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright can now own one of his classic homes — but it won't come cheap.

The home is "tucked away" on a quiet street, according to its listing.
One of Wright’s gorgeous Usonian-style homes — which he began designing in the 1930s to accommodate middle-class homebuyers on a budget —  recently hit the real estate market in Atherton, California.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was built in 1952 and boasts several of Wright's signature design traits.
It's listed by Modern Homes Realty for $8 million.

OK, so $8 million is a teensy bit pricier than what the average homebuyer in 2022 can afford. But, wow, what a beauty!

The brick and concrete structure features a diamond layout with parallel wings that meet in the kitchen and dining area.
The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, which was built in 1952, boasts several of Wright's signature design elements: It's a brick structure with a diamond layout featuring two parallel wings that connect in the kitchen and dining area.

Glass walls allow residents to look upon the expansive terrace and lush, private outdoor grounds.
The 1,940-square-foot home features stunning Philippine mahogany walls and original built-in shelving, two more hallmarks of the architect, who was born in 1867 and died in 1959.

Philippine mahogany walls and original built-in shelving give the home a cozy feel.
As if the home couldn't get cozier, there's also a large brick fireplace gracing the living room and dining areas.

Here, one of the home's three bedrooms boasts concrete floors, brick walls and built-in shelving.
A large patio is surrounded by mature oak trees and pretty plants.
The home's landscaping is also historic. It was designed by renowned landscape architect Thomas Church (1902-1978), who was known for his beautiful gardens and modern "California style."

The home's landscaping was designed by renowned landscape architect Thomas Church.
A large patio is surrounded by mature oak trees and ferns galore — providing an emphasis on nature that Wright — who considered nature his biggest inspiration — would have surely loved.

