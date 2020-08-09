The historic Beverly Hills mansion where Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived during their marriage has been sold to a mystery buyer for $32.5 million.

The 12,000 sq. foot Tudor style home was built in 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. It has only had "five or six owners" since then, according to Susan Smith, the listing agent at Hilton & Hyland. While the identity of the new owner isn't public, the home is full of Hollywood history.

In addition to Pitt and Aniston, previous owners included Vanderbilt descendant Shirley Burden and heiress Wallis Annenberg.

The mansion was built by famed architect Wallace-Neff in 1934. Anthony Barcelo

"No one has really changed the exterior of the home. It sits on over an acre. It's a street to street lot, which is unusual in Beverly Hills," Smith told TODAY Home.

The pristine Beverly Hills home was designed by famed architect Edwin Wallace-Neff. It includes five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, which is just another reason why we think it's the perfect party house.

It includes an updated kitchen. Anthony Barcelo

From the outside, the two story home, which includes a detailed brick exterior, looks like the perfect hideaway. It includes manicured lawns, a tennis court, luxurious swimming pool and a guest house.

Those who are lucky enough to step inside the historic Wallace-Neff mansion would be just as blown away, judging by the photos.

There's a sun-drenched living room, an updated kitchen, a screening room and of course five luxurious bedrooms. Oh, and did we mention there's not one but TWO wet bars?

The home has five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Anthony Barcelo

Pitt and Aniston sold the mansion after their 2005 divorce for $28 million, according to the book “Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.”

The home was listed last year at $56 million. The price dropped for $44.5 million in March before it was removed and sold in an off-market deal to the mystery buyer

Whoever they are, we hope they enjoy their gorgeous new home!