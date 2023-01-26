Bristol Palin says she underwent 9th breast reconstruction surgery to fix ‘botched’ reduction

Bristol Palin has revealed that's she's undergone her ninth breast reconstruction surgery to correct the results of a “botched” breast reduction she underwent at 19.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star, 32, whose mother is former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, posted a now-vanished image of herself Jan. 25 in her Instagram stories. The photo showed Palin wearing a compression top with multiple surgical drains attached to it.

“Sharing wayyyyy TMI right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 y/o,” she wrote on the image.

Bristol Palin

“I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring (sic),” she continued. “The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life.”

Palin, whose social media activity has slowed in recent months, went on to say that she was praying that her ninth procedure to correct the issues would be her last.

"I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA," she explained.

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," she added. "I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse."

The mom of three — Palin shares son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston and children Sailor and Atlee with ex-husband Dakota Meyer — concluded her post by asking followers to send her "funny memes" and recommendations because she was already going "stir crazzzy" during her recovery.

It's not the first time Palin has been candid on Instagram about having undergone plastic surgery. In May 2021, she posted a video of herself showing off the scars from an abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck procedure, she underwent several years before.

"Let’s get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles... and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not)," Palin wrote on the video, which at first showed her lifting up her black sweatshirt to reveal a toned abdomen.

"Here’s something I don’t share," she wrote next as the video showed her tugging down the waist of her black shorts to reveal surgery scars.

"'Comparison can be the thief of all joy,'" Palin continued, adding, "Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."

In the caption of her post, Palin again urged her followers to resist the urge to compare themselves to others on social media, writing, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to."