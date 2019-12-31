The list is out! These are the 34 bestselling and top-reviewed products of 2019

Seattle schools won't allow unvaccinated students back from winter break

An estimated 2,000 students are not in compliance with Washington’s vaccine laws.

Seattle schools to students: Don't come to class unvaccinated

Dec. 31, 201902:31

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is warning thousands of students that they will be excluded from school after Christmas break unless they get in compliance with Washington’s vaccine laws.

The school district posted a notice online on Dec. 20 that stated, “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.”

The district is hosting three free immunization clinics over the winter break to help students get in compliance.

“We got a letter saying you’ve got to get these vaccinations,” said Grant Rhys-Jones, a Seattle parent. “We got it all done, luckily we could get into the doctor.”

Some students out of compliance are missing the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Washington state lawmakers voted to get rid of the “personal” or “hilosophical” exemption for the MMR vaccine after two measles outbreaks sickened 87 people and sent the state into a state of emergency.

According to state law, school districts were supposed to start excluding students out of compliance 30 days after school started this fall.

Measles cases reach highest level in 27 years, CDC says

June 6, 201900:20
Associated Press