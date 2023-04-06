Michael J. Fox gets candid about Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in new documentary trailer

Michael J. Fox is telling the story of his rise to Hollywood stardom and sharing more details about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in a new documentary.

The trailer for "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" dropped Thursday, April 6, and includes Fox recounting the moment he first noticed symptoms of the disease.

"I woke up, and I noticed my pinky auto-animated. Parkinson’s disease," Fox, 61, says.

He went on to explain how his wife, Tracy Pollan, reacted to the news of his diagnosis.

"'In sickness and in health,' I remember her whispering," he shares. "No one outside of my family knew."

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended and uncontrollable movements, according to the National Institutes of Health. The symptoms begin gradually and can eventually affect the ability to walk and talk, according to the NIH.

Fox previously opened up about sharing his diagnosis with his family on TODAY in 2020.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Fox said of their reaction at the time. "One of the things I’ll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn’t blink."

"And she hasn’t since, has she?" Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist asked.

"No," Fox replied, wiping away tears.

Fox and Pollan have been married since July 1988 and share four children together: Sam, 33, Aquinnah, 28, Schuyler 28, and Esmé, 21.

"Still," directed by Davis Guggenheim, features moments from some of Fox's biggest movies, like "Back to the Future" and "Teen Wolf."

"I was bigger than bubble gum," Fox says, before the trailer turns to his Parkinson's diagnosis and struggles with addiction.

He tells the camera he abused alcohol and pills after receiving his diagnosis at age 29.

"There was only one reason I took these pills," he says. "To hide. But, all those years hiding was shaking me awake."

In the documentary, Fox shares that he has since been sober for 30 years, according to USA Today.

The trailer highlights moments from Fox's career that made fans fall in love with him. But at the end of the trailer, Guggenheim cites a more somber look at Fox's legacy from critics: "The sad-sack story is: Michael J. Fox gets this debilitating disease, and it crushes him."

"Yeah, that’s boring," Fox responds.

"Still" premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.