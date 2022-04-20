The Justice Department has moved to appeal a ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and transit systems after a request by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said, in a statement Wednesday, that “at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” adding that it has asked the DOJ to proceed with an appeal.

The Justice Department said that it has filed a notice of appeal “in light of today’s assessment by the CDC,” in a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

The DOJ has not asked the appeals court to block the judge’s order that lifted the federal mask mandate on transit systems so its decision to appeal has no immediate effect. The filing starts a long appeals process that will take months to resolve.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.