Hope Solo announces she’s entering an alcohol treatment program

Hope Solo is seeking treatment for her “challenges with alcohol.”

The 40-year-old former soccer star announced on Friday that she is voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program. She also shared that she asked the National Soccer Hall of Fame to postpone her induction as she takes time to focus on her health and family.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo wrote in a message shared on social media. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.”

She added that at this time, “My energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

In January, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced that they would be inducting the goalkeeper into their hall of fame on May 21 in Frisco, Texas. They also reposted Solo's statement on their social media.

Solo — who is a 2015 World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist — was arrested in a North Carolina parking lot on March 31 for alleged impaired driving while she was with her children.

Officials told NBC News at the time, she was charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Solo had her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio, in the car with her at the time of her arrest. She was processed and subsequently released.

Following her arrest Rich Nichols, counsel for Solo, shared a statement on her Instagram explaining how the athlete “can’t speak about this situation” but that “her kids are her life.”

The following day, Solo thanked people for their support and wrote in part, “Our family is strong and surrounded with love.”

“We will be able to share the facts in due time,” she wrote, also adding that her children were enjoying the North Carolina sun. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter.”