FDA, CDC call to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 'extremely rare' blood clots

Federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people experienced "a rare and severe type of blood clot" after receiving the shot.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement saying they were "recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution."

Some 6.8 million people have received the single-shot vaccine in the United States. Of these, six have experienced the clot, the agencies said, adding: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was aware that blood clots had been reported with some Covid-19 vaccines, but that "no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events" and its shot.

"We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public," it said.

The CDC will convene Wednesday a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides guidance on vaccines.

It said that committee would "further review these cases and assess their potential significance," while the FDA would also investigate. "Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," the joint statement said.

