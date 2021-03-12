'I was dismissed. Called a liar': 4 women detail emotional toll of endometriosis

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Christy Reyes loved running. Even after she experienced ruptured cysts because of endometriosis, she continued lacing up her sneakers. During a half-marathon in 2014, a cyst ruptured. Still, she completed the race in excruciating pain.

“I finished, covered in blood, but I finished,” the 38-year-old from Hanover, Maryland, told TODAY. “My parents were very angry with me that I did it. But I’m just a hard head. I push until I can’t anymore. I hate hate hearing someone tell me … 'your disease is holding you back.'”

Christy Reyes has grappled with endometriosis since her 20s. She feels it is important to share her story to raise awareness and to help others feel less alone. Courtesy Christy Reyes

As the years went by her endometriosis stopped her from enjoying some of the things she loves. Over the past four years, she’s been to the emergency room with extreme pain from ruptured cysts about six times. Some days, she struggled to walk. She recently had a surgery, which helped, but she has loads of extra medical bills, adding more stress.

“It makes you feel like a weak person and you know you’re not,” she said. “It’s extremely frustrating and sad when you have girlfriends and everyone wants to go out and you’re like, ‘I’m sorry guys. I really don’t feel well’ and everybody’s like ‘Oh it’s just your period. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

Since her last surgery for endometriosis this summer, Christy Reyes has experienced less pain and bleeding. Still, she has some bad days. Courtesy Christy Reyes

Reyes has had four surgeries, numerous emergency room visits and days where the pain felt so intense she couldn’t get off the floor. Living with endometriosis affects her mental health. Sometimes she feels frustrated and has experienced depression.

“I have had really dark moments when I thought about wanting to kill myself. But I’m not that kind of person. I’m the happiest person,” she said. “It’s just those dark moments. You just don’t feel them coming and then they happen.”

Endometriosis and mental health

Endometriosis occurs when uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office on Women’s Health it impacts more than 11% of women between 15 and 44 in the United States. Symptoms include pelvic pain, heavy periods, spotting, infertility and stomach ailments. It takes an average of seven to 10 years for most to be diagnosed. There is no way to diagnose endometriosis without surgery and many people spend years being dismissed. Currently, there is no cure for it.

Experts say research on endometriosis remains scarce, but a few recent studies have shown a relationship between the painful, chronic condition and mental illness.

“The real research has yet to be done,” Christine Metz, a professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York, told TODAY. “It is very complex. But there are many cases where (we wonder) does depression, anxiety and emotional distress lead to an increased perception of pain … Or does pain that is dismissed and prolonged lead to the psychological distress?”

Ashley Cawood had a history of endometriosis in her family yet she still felt dismissed when she sought help for her pain and bleeding. Courtesy Ashley Cawood

Metz is involved in a research study called ROSE looking at ways to diagnose endometriosis without surgery by using menstrual fluid to detect it. Faster and less invasive diagnosis could make a huge difference for many who suffer for years before understanding the reason for their illness. A 2017 paper showed that the agony of endometriosis contributes to depression and anxiety.

“There is research that has been done with women with chronic pelvic pain and 86% of those women have depression, whereas women without chronic pain 38% have depression,” Metz said.

Ashley Cawood knew about endometriosis because many women in her mother’s family had it and her father had a relative that died by suicide after grappling with endometriosis. Cawood’s periods were always painful and heavy and she missed so many days of school that she eventually was home-schooled. Even knowing that there was a family history of endometriosis didn’t help her receive treatment any earlier.