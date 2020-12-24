Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully didn't transmit the virus to the pop icon.

Asghari, 26, has since recovered, but detailed his experience in an Instagram post on Wednesday with the hope of encouraging other people to live a healthy lifestyle.

"2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other)," he wrote. "I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone."

Asghari said he experienced one day of common cold symptoms, but otherwise felt "perfectly normal."

"I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual." he wrote. "10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones."

Asghari said he thinks a lot "about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid." He told his 1.5 million followers that he hopes to inspire them to also make their health a priority.

He also opened up about the experience on his Instagram story and added that he knows he was fortunate.

"I understand there has been healthy people that got it and they were a tough time with it," he said.

"I do understand that, but my suggestion is take vitamins, stay hydrated, have great nutrition and boost your immune system," Asghari added. "Because it's gonna help you. Not just with COVID, just with everything."

Now that he's recovered, Asghari reunited with Spears just in time for Christmas. Spears, 39, shared a video of them playing on the same scooter she used to get around when she broke her foot earlier this year.

"Now I use it like a daredevil through my house," Spears wrote. "Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas."

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Sam Asghari's last name. It is Asghari, not Ashgari.