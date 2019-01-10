Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The world can be a pretty scary place sometimes. It's important for everyone, especially women, to always be aware of our surroundings whether we are walking to the car after work, going to a bar with friends or out for a morning jog.

The good news is, there are a lot of gadgets that can assist you when it comes to self-defense. Former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras stopped by with some of the newest finds when it comes to personal safety. Not only can they give you peace of mind when you're alone, but they can also keep you safe when it comes to a dangerous situation.

Here are four tech devices that can seriously come in handy when you end up in an unsafe situation.

Nimb Ring, $30 per month, Nimb Shop

This smart ring needs to be paired with an iPhone to work. When you press the button on the ring, the phone will show the ring's location. It will send an emergency alert to first responders and your emergency contacts, helping you get out of an unsafe situation quicker. Plus, it looks stylish!

SipChip Trial (Pack of 3), $15, SipChip

This unique product helps detect if someone has slipped something into your drink. Using your finger, apply a drop of liquid to the test area of the chip. Then, you wait 30 seconds to 3 minutes. If two lines appear then you're in the clear. If only one line appears, your drink has been drugged. They can be purchased in packs of 3, 5 or 10.

Personal Alarm Keychain, $16 (usually $20), Mace Brand

When you press a button on this keychain, an extremely loud noise will go off, potentially scaring off an attacker. It comes in black, pink or red.

Life360 App, $0, Life360

Even apps can be used to help keep you or your kids safe. Life360 allows you to locate your family keep your family connected and give you peace of mind.

